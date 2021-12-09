Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post sales of $65.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.07 million. Heska reported sales of $64.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $251.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $251.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $285.00 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

HSKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heska by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $6.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.18. 27,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,388. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.20 and a beta of 1.54. Heska has a 1 year low of $137.75 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

