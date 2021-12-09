$65.89 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post sales of $65.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.70 million. Heska reported sales of $64.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $251.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $251.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $285.00 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSKA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 48.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 173.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heska by 96.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 16.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $6.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.18. 27,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.20 and a beta of 1.54. Heska has a 1-year low of $137.75 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.52.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

