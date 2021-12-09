NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce sales of $233.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.70 million and the lowest is $232.81 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $228.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.80 million to $854.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $886.63 million, with estimates ranging from $882.10 million to $891.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 354.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NTCT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 515,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,617. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

