KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post sales of $506.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.90 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $529.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

NYSE KAR traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,651.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.