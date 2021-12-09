World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report $143.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.12 million and the highest is $147.36 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $130.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $568.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $566.91 million to $570.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $593.69 million, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $595.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,450. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 65.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLD traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.99. 17,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,630. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $97.13 and a fifty-two week high of $261.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.47.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

