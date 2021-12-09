$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of USM stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $31.02. 54,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 117,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

