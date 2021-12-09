Brokerages Expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.14 Million

Brokerages expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to announce $241.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.47 million and the lowest is $235.80 million. Invacare posted sales of $224.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $887.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 2,601.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 859,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IVC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 1,054,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

