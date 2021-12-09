Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE THO traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

