Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE THO traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $152.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
Recommended Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.