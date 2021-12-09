$80.25 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post $80.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,250%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

ADAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 527,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $576.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

