$80.25 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report $80.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 527,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $576.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 54,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

