Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 3,921,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

