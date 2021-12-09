Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Boosted by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

TGT stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

