FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Brokerages predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce $671.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.27 million and the lowest is $667.30 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 127,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,059. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 50.0% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

