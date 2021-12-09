Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion and $937.16 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $88.25 or 0.00183744 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.99 or 0.00564256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00061437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 394,953,498 coins and its circulating supply is 242,814,624 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

