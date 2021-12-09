Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $2.17 million and $32,479.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00003008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.41 or 0.08554467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00078851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,883.98 or 0.99703380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

