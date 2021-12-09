COVA One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,244.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. COVA has a market capitalization of $222,459.63 and $9,244.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042842 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00218546 BTC.

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

