UBS Group Initiates Coverage on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.21. 5,615,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

