Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,666. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.