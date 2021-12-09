All Sports Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 45.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00042811 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

