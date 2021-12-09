Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002801 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $47.69 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.24 or 0.08592031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,944.77 or 0.99980270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00019492 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,741,944,630 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,073,926 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KLAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.