Financial Survey: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 8.24% 12.86% 5.85% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SolarEdge Technologies and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 1 6 19 0 2.69 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $358.26, suggesting a potential upside of 14.32%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Alimco Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.46 billion 11.28 $140.32 million $2.66 117.81 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Alimco Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation. The All Other segment includes the design, development, manufacturing and sales of UPS products, energy storage products, e-Mobility products, and automated machines. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest, and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Alimco Financial Company Profile

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

