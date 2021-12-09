Pepe Cash Achieves Market Cap of $12.79 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $227.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.24 or 0.08592031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,944.77 or 0.99980270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

