Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.17 million.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,900. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.