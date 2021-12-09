Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total value of C$265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,967,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,335,807.80.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total value of C$274,951.50.

On Monday, November 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$104,188.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total value of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total value of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut bought 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total value of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total value of C$217,758.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.82. 16,634,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,813. The stock has a market cap of C$62.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$28.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

