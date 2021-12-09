Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.410-$-0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.50 million-$67.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.71 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.300-$-1.260 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.67.

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 659,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,868. Domo has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

