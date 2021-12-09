Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post sales of $23.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.61 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.42 million to $106.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.27 million, with estimates ranging from $82.42 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 211,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

