Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce sales of $12.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.40 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $255.72 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $369.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of ARCT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 512,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,462. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $958.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

