$387.26 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce $387.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $381.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leslie’s.

LESL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 31.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,780 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 978,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 89.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

