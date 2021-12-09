Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,076 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $8,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $259.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.93. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $262.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

