PDS Planning Inc Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

Shares of UNH opened at $468.86 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $470.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $441.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

