HM Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total transaction of $23,343,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $484,389,198. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,974.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,877.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,745.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

