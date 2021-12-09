Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report sales of $165.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.20 million. Alteryx reported sales of $160.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $527.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $528.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $615.83 million, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $627.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.48. 483,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,519. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,188,950. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after buying an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $51,750,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after buying an additional 501,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 107.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 320,507 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

