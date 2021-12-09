$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to report $107.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.10 million and the highest is $113.44 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $107.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $435.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 176,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $587.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

