Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. 263,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,651,905. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.