Step Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 54.1% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00056782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.24 or 0.08613461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00078774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,982.46 or 1.00114125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

