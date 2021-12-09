Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

