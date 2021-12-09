Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
In related news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 184,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $35.18.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Graybug Vision Company Profile
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
