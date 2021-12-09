Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 922,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 184,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.