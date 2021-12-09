$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SAH traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.48. 384,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,499. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 25.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 25.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 67.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

