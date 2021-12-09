Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,801 shares of company stock worth $43,659,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.04. The company had a trading volume of 127,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

