Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report sales of $230.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.10 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $200.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $877.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $978.48 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $981.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.25. 218,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,787. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.