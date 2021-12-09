Oxen Trading Down 16.8% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $31.68 million and $109,250.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,927.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.23 or 0.08684383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00321929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.66 or 0.00948632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00079291 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.53 or 0.00399621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00284595 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,241,265 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

