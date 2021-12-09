Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) CAO Robert J. Decker Sells 5,000 Shares

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JNJ traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,876,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,542. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.99 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $436.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

