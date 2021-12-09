Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.91

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.91 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 1741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $676.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3995 per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

