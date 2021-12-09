Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 44,555 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $237.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

