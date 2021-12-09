Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $239.60 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.14. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

