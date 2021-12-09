Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,080 shares of company stock worth $484,389,198. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,963.51. 9,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,877.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,745.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

