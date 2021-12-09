Cerity Partners LLC Has $14.33 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

