Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 496 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.51.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.97. 289,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,363,324. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

