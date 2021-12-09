CACHE Gold (CGT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $142,290.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $142,290.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.81 or 0.00118528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007330 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 92,472 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.