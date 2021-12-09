Klimatas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $9,085.13 and $39.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

